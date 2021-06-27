Customers can now Add Money to bKash from 29 banks, Visa and Mastercard

Customers of the largest MFS Add Money network of 29 banks, Visa and Mastercard can conveniently add money to their bKash accounts, evading the risk of withdrawing money from bank counter or ATM booth amid the surge of Covid-19 infections.

At the same time, customers can enjoy contactless bKash services like send money, merchant payment, mobile recharge, utility bill payment and many more conveniently from any place at any time, reads a press release.

During the pandemic, Add Money service is giving customers freedom and comfort to avail seamless, convenient, secure and cashless transactions.

On average, 1.2 million bKash customers have already been availing Add Money service every month.

To encourage the customers towards this service, bKash is donating Tk10 to the country's healthcare sector upon one Add Money transaction of Tk5,000 or more made by each customer till 9 July.

Alongside Add Money to bKash accounts, customers can also instantly Transfer Money to the accounts of four banks from bKash, easing the suffering of people while depositing money standing in long queues of the banks.

Strongest and largest Add Money network of country's leading MFS bKash that brought safe and seamless transaction for its 53 million customers is also paving the way for newer and more creative banking services through MFS wallet.

At present, customers of 29 commercial banks can add money to their own or loved ones' bKash account through internet banking and app.

The banks are- Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Brac Bank, City Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Eastern Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Bank Asia, Prime Bank, EXIM Bank, Jamuna Bank, Community Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Midland Bank, Modhumoti Bank, NCC Bank, NRB Bank, National Bank, Padma Bank, SBAC Bank, Social Islami Bank, Southeast Bank, NRBC Bank, Shimanto Bank, Standard Bank, Trust Bank, IFIC Bank, and Union Bank. At the same time, Transfer Money service is now available to Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, BRAC Bank, and City Bank.

Users can also enjoy the Add Money service from Visa and Mastercard issued in Bangladesh to their own and loved ones' bKash account in the same way. A customer can avail this service from several cards.

To avail the facility, customers need to add bKash number as beneficiary via registering to the online banking of the banks. After logging in to the bank account, the customer has to insert few information like bKash number, amount, OTP code and PIN to complete the transaction.

After a successful transaction, the customer will get an SMS notification. Add Money limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable for this service.