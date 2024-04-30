Customers can buy and save gold thru bKash payment from ‘Gold Kinen’ app

30 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:20 pm

30 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Gold Kinen customers can now buy, store, sell, gift and collect international standard hallmarked and certified 22 Karat gold bars and coins from its app through bKash payment. Customers can collect their purchased gold from designated pick-up points nationwide or via home delivery within the Dhaka City Corporation area.

In this regard, Gold Kinen and bKash has signed an agreement. As part of the cashback campaign till May 31, 2024, customers can get 5% instant cashback up to Tk 100 while purchasing gold from Gold Kinen app through bKash payment.

At the signing ceremony, Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer, Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer from bKash, and Kamran Sunjoy Rahman, Rafatul Bari Labib, Atef Hasan, the founders of Gold Kinen along with other senior officials from both organisations were present.

Gold Kinen is Bangladesh's first gold app with the core vision of making gold accessible, affordable and convenient for everyone. This agreement enabled Gold Kinen customers to make easy, safe and convenient bKash payments and receive seamless gold disbursements using its mobile app, available at Google PlayStore and Apple App Store.

 

