Customer gets Tk1 lakh cashback buying Walton fridge in Gazipur 

12 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Uzzal Sikder, a customer in Mouchak of Gazipur, has got Tk1 lakh cashback after buying a Walton refrigerator. 

He received the cashback on scratch card as per the prevailing customers' benefit under the 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-16', reads a press release. 

The customer is very happy getting Tk1 lakh cashback on Walton fridge that he had purchased at only Tk22,000 for his parents. 

Walton has been conducting 'Digital Campaign Season-16' across the country to provide best and swift after-sales service to customers through online automation. Under this season, Walton offered special benefit for the buyers called 'Swastir Offer'. 

As per this offer, customers can get cashback of up to Tk1 lakh on scratch card or free products on the purchase of refrigerator and washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or online e-plaza in the country. 

On Sunday (11 December), Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director renowned film actor Amin Khan handed over a cheque of Tk1 lakh cashback to Uzzal Sikder at a programme held at Rakib Electronics, a distributor of Walton at Mouchak in Gazipur. 

The ceremony was also attended by, among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, Mouchak Market Traders Association's President Md Masud Parvez, Shahed Iqbal, Regional Sales Manager of Walton in Gazipur Zone Sahed Iqbal and Rakbi Electronics' Proprietor Md Saiful Islam. 

Uzzal Sikder is a small trader reside in Chandra with his wife and one daughter. His village home is in Mirzapur of Tangail. Recently, he bought a Walton fridge from Rakib Electronics for his parents living in his village home. Then some information such as his name, mobile number and refrigerator model, barcode etc were added to the digital registration system of Walton and then a scratch card was given to him 

Uzzal said, "I was very much surprised after seeing the cashback of 1 lakh on the scratch card. Previously, I thought, customers could not get the offer announced by the companies. But after buying Walton fridge and getting Tk1 lakh, my idea has changed. Thanks to the Walton authorities for keeping their promise to the customers and giving them such an opportunity.

Through digital campaign, some detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centers across the country even if the warranty card is lost. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.

