Curtain raises for 15th IIUSFF

The 15th 'International Inter-University Short Film Festival' organized by Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) kicked off today at the TSC premises of Dhaka University. The three-day long festival will last till 8 November, 2023.

Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh and Stefan Liller, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, were present at the opening ceremony along with the others.

'Take Your Camera, Frame Your Dream"- with this slogan IIUSFF started its journey back in 2007. IIUSFF has been featuring a native art form of Bangladesh every year in order to introduce the world with the country's incredibly rich culture and history. The 15th edition of IIUSFF is showcasing 'Shital Pati.'

With "Youth-led Climate Action" as its theme, the 15th IIUSFF is being organized with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh.

Ambassador H.E. Espen Rikter-Svendsen of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangladesh said, "Film is a very powerful and effective medium to bring changes. I would like to thank Dhaka University Film Society for choosing the timely theme of youth-led climate action to address the global climate crisis."

Resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh Stefan Liller said, "It is a pleasure for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh to collaborate with the Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) in organizing its 15th IIUSFF, capturing an impressive set of youth-driven climate tales."

On 7th November, the second day of the festival, an episode of IIUSFF Talks titled 'Mapping the future of short films in the streaming platforms' will be held.

DUFS has organized 14 editions of this festival since 2007, dedicated to fostering a global stage for aspiring filmmakers from Bangladesh and beyond. This year, the 15th edition of the festival, has witnessed a huge turn-out of student filmmakers around the world, with a staggering total of 1671 films from 96 countries.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara on November 30th. The screening sessions are free of cost and accessible to the public at large.