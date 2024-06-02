Curtain falls on 'Unravel 4.0' organised by Rajshahi University Business Club

The final showdown of "Mentors presents Unravel 4.0" - a north bengal regional business case competition occurred at the Dean's complex of Rajshahi University on Saturday (25 May).

"Unravel 4.0" is a north bengal regional business case competition exclusively organised by Rajshahi University Business Club (RUBC). This year it collaborated with eight prestigious universities of north bengal region for a better engagement.

After going through the first round with a participation of 50+ teams, 8 teams had qualified for the finals. After a nail biting competition and captivating presentation by all the teams, "Team Evolvers" crowned as the champion. "Team Conquerors" emerged as the 1st runner-up and "Team Lemon Mint" became the 2nd runner-up of the fourth edition of Unravel.

The esteemed panel of judges for the grand finale round of "Unravel 4.0" consisted of Nahian Ferdous, executive, Case Resolution-Business Development of NEXT Ventures and Sabrin Al Jannat, territory officer, British American Tobacco Bangladesh.

Previously, the distinguished panel of judges for the first round was Kamruzzaman Sakib, ex territory officer, Arla & Masters in Brand Management and Marketing Communication, University of Southern Denmark, ; Shifat Khan, territory executive, Japan Tobacco International. ; and Shahriar Rimen, CBO, Tenvelop Technology Limited and co-founder of Peora & O-zone.

Rajshahi University Business Club organised an exclusive workshop on "Business Case Solving" for eager learners interested in business cases. The workshop was conducted by Bushra Shakil, distribution support manager, Grameenphone LTD. It was tailored specifically for participants of "Unravel 4.0".

RUBC is a student-led organisation at Rajshahi University dedicated to empowering students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the business world.

Mentors was the title sponsor and The Business Standard was the print & online media partner of Unravel 4.0. Also, TBS Graduates was the youth engagement partner of the fourth edition of Unravel organised by Rajshahi University Business Club (RUBC).