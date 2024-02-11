Curtain falls on PKSF-organised 'Shuponno Somahar'

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) organised a three-day event titled 'Shuponno Somahar: Environment-friendly Microenterprise Fair 2024' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on 8-10 February 2024. 

On 8 February, Dr M Khairul Hossain, chairman of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), inaugurated the fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, reads a press release.

Alongside the stalls of 77 project beneficiary entrepreneurs, there were also stalls of 47 collaborating organizations of PKSF involved in project implementation. Throughout the three-day fair, thousands of visitors visited the stalls daily, purchasing products produced by micro entrepreneurs in environmentally friendly methods. Approximately one crore taka worth of products was sold and ordered during these three days; besides, traditional and folk cultural programs are organized every evening.

On the last day of the fair, 10 February, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, was present as the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

