Curtain falls on CUMUN 2023

Corporates

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 12:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chittagong University Model United Nations concluded its seventh chapter CUMUN 2023 on Saturday (28 January), reads a press release.

With a vision of "Promoting Adherence to Human Rights for Cessation of Violence Through Peaceful Cohesion," the four-day conference was organised by a secretariat body led by current Secretary General Debjuty Dhar.

Around 400 participants from home and abroad including India, East Timor, Malaysia, and Afghanistan joined this rendezvous to have a battle of minds on current global issues regarding violence and commitment towards human rights.

They spent four days and multiple committee sessions to find probable solutions to the assigned agenda through diplomatic debate and negotiation with the guidance of expert executive board members.

In his speech, the Secretary General of Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023 Debjuty  said, "I, hereby along with my whole secretariat members, want to express my gratitude to all partners and sponsors of Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023 ."

Likewise the previous seasons, CUMUN 2023 was officially partnered with the United Nations Information Centre. Alumni members of CUMUNA and Secretary General of CUMUN 2020 Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury inaugurated the closing plenary session as the closing plenary president. 

Addressing the program, Dean of Social Science Faculty Professor Siraj Doullah said, "Through Model United Nations Students can connect with students of different Universities and can practice diplomacy "

Honourable VC of Chittagong University Professor Dr Shireen Akhter was invited as chief guest and CU Pro-VC Professor Dr Benu Kumar Dey was invited as a special guest in this program.

Trustee Board members and former governing board members from CUMUNA were also invited as guests in this program while two trustee board members who are currently working at BYLC and Teach For Bangladesh also attended the event.

In this event, Teach for Bangladesh and BYLC contributed as education partners. Pragmat and Organika served as the logistics partners, Nescafe as the beverage partner, and Dui Bondhu Production as the photography partner. The Media partners of this program are The Business Standard, Jamuna TV, Chittagong Live, and Chittagong University Journalist Association. The partners were regarded with a token of gratitude.

