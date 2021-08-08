Curtain falls on BYLC Youth Leadership Summit 2021 

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) concluded its four-day-long Youth Leadership Summit, 2021 on Saturday.

The summit supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK supported the summit, facilitated an intergenerational dialogue on issues and challenges that limit youth's inclusive participation in public, private, and civil sectors.

The final day of the Youth Leadership Summit consisted of leadership sessions that helped delegates identify their core loyalties and craft strategies to ensure an inclusive Bangladesh, according to a press release.

Speakers at the closing ceremony of BYLC Youth Leadership Summit 2021 urged young people to actively engage in policy advocacy to promote youth-led action that can drive positive change and development in the country.

While addressing delegates of the summit, Member of Parliament Nahim Razzaq said, "As a politician, I encourage youth to voice their opinions about issues pertinent to them and their community. If we work together on policy advocacy and youth-led action, we can make change happen."

Speakers at the event stressed that as young people have a crucial role to play in the world as powerful agents of social change, they should be given the opportunities and means to engage and become leaders of tomorrow.

While speaking as the chief guest, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton

Dickson said, "It has become very clear that the only way the world can achieve the sustainable development goals is to have partnerships with young leaders. Thus, it is very important that young people's interests are kept in mind when the government begins to plan for a post-Covid future."

Delegates also learnt how to stay connected to their purpose to effectively exercise leadership.

Speakers at the closing ceremony also emphasised on the significance of leadership for young people to work collectively on some of the problems facing Bangladesh and the world. They urged the delegates to not give up when they face difficulties in their leadership journey.

In his remarks to the delegates, Ejaj Ahmad, President of BYLC, said, "I'll invite all of you to not resign when you encounter failure or challenges. Even when you fail, it is whether you consistently put in the effort that will determine your long-term success.