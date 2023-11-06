CUB's inaugural Startup Carnival inspires youth innovation, entrepreneurship

06 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
CUB's inaugural Startup Carnival inspires youth innovation, entrepreneurship

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) hosted its first Startup Carnival on 4 November 2023, inaugurated by Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun.

This event marked a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among Bangladeshi youth, reads a press release.

Distinguished guests, including Dean Prof Dr Zahurul Alam and esteemed alumni, celebrated young entrepreneurs and their creative ideas. Dr Mamun and Prof SM Arifuzzaman inspired students to pursue higher education and explore CUB's opportunities.

Over 100 teams from colleges across Bangladesh registered with their innovative business ideas, with the top 30 advancing to the final day.

Dhaka Udyan Govt College emerged as the champion, with Dhaka Residential Model College and Adamjee Cantonment College as runners-up.

