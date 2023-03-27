CUB opens admission for Summer 2023

The admission process of Summer 2023 semester has begun at Canadian University of Bangladesh's own campus, located at Pragati Sarani, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Admission is open for a diverse selection of Bachelor's degrees in different fields, such as Shipping & Maritime Science (SMS), BBA, CSE, EEE, LLB, English, Media Communication & Journalism.

Postgraduate degrees offered in the university are Masters in Maritime Transportation & Logistics (MTL), MBA and EMBA.

The university is the only private university in Bangladesh to provide bachelor's degree in Shipping and Maritime Science and master's degree in Maritime Transportation and Logistics.

The SMS department is specialised in preparing the students with the applied knowledge required by the Shipping and Maritime industry.

Its main aim is to provide its graduates a blend of applied courses much needed to pursue careers in port management, shipping company operations, shipping commerce and other related industries.

A Bachelor degree earned in SMS will further enable a candidate to compete for working in various port and will also open the endless opportunities for pursuing advanced university degrees (Masters, PhD) in a wide array of related maritime fields at home and abroad.

Head of Computer Science & Engineering Department of Canadian University of Bangladesh Prof Dr Syed Akhtar Hossain is a distinguished academician of CSE. CSE department of the university empowers its students with programming competitions, innovation incubation programmes, and robotics contests. Furthermore, a large number of young academics is constantly reinforcing the spirit of engineering within the department, adds the release.

The School of Business operates under the close supervision of Prof Dr Ridhwanul Haque from IBA, Dhaka University.

Eminent academic Prof Dr Zahurul Alam is maintaining the role of Dean of Business School. The robust team of MBA and EMBA courses are constantly being upskilled by former Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University, Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman.

Aligning with the goal of "Care for Career", the Media Communication & Journalism department ensures 100% job opportunities for its graduates.

Adding to that, the departments of LLB, English, and EEE are enriched with a body of highly energetic faculty members who are bringing impactful contributions.

Students can also receive a merit-based scholarship covering up to 100% of their tuition fees depending on their performance in SSC and HSC exams.

Specifically, individuals who earn a GPA of 5 in both exams, excluding their fourth subject, will be eligible for a complete tuition fee waiver.

Moreover, all undergraduate courses are available at a discounted tuition fee of 40%. There is a 50% discount on the tuition fees for MBA and 60% discount on EMBA programmes.

Additionally, the university offers a Master's programme in Maritime Transportation & Logistics with a 25% discount on the tuition fee.

All information regarding admission is available on the university website –www.cub.edu.bd.

For more information, one can call 01707-070280, 01707-070281, and 01707-070284.

Interested students can chat on WhatsApp with the CUB admission team if needed.