CU hosts Hult Prize on-campus grand finale on 31 January

The University of Chittagong hosted the Hult Prize on-campus grand finale on 31 January, 2024.

This on-campus programme witnessed the participation of 298 teams, reads a press release.

The on-campus Hult Prize comprised several challenging rounds, ultimately leading to the victory of Team Spark.

Team Rookies secured the position of first runners-up, while Team Neophytes emerged as the second runners-up.

Naveed Mahbub, the founder of Naveed's Comedy Club, former CEO of IBM Bangladesh, and former CEO and country director of Siemens Network, attended the event as a distinguished guest and expressed his gratitude for the exceptional efforts put forth by the University of Chittagong's organising committee.

He acknowledged their hard work and stated that the event's success would not have been possible without them.

In this program, the Adviser and Chairman of the Department of HRM Dr Md Aftab Uddin; Rezaul Karim, associate professor of the Department of CSE, and Afzalur Rahman, assistant proctor of the University of Chittagong, were present.

The Hult Prize, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for students," challenges participants to address pressing social issues through social entrepreneurship and teamwork.

This year, the Hult Prize focused on SDG's goal and the theme of "Unlimited".

Additionally, among the finalist teams, "Spark's" stood out with their innovative idea. Spark's idea aimed to provide an affordable digital braille solution to enhance access to education for the visually impaired, specifically focusing on smart environments and increasing independence.

The ultimate winner at the global level will have the exceptional opportunity to present their idea to world leaders at the United Nations headquarters and receive a substantial incentive of $1 million to bring their visionary concept to life, bringing about substantial social change.

Furthermore, the Hult Prize competition at the University of Chittagong was organised under the guidance and leadership of the governing board members Tanvir Anjum Shovon, campus director; Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, chief of staff; and Rumaiya Chowdhury, chief strategist.

Their tireless dedication and strategic planning played a crucial role in the success of the event and the recognition it received.