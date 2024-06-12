Ctg, Sylhet Top Pathao Heroes receive eid gifts from Pathao in association with Khaas Food

Pathao, the country's largest digital service platform, in association with Khaas Food, has awarded its Top Pathao Heroes (Food, Bike, Car, Parcel, and Courier Merchants) with the highest scores in customer order delivery.

Recently, this Eid-Ul-Adha Gift distribution took place in a ceremony at the company's regional offices in Chattogram and Sylhet. As usual, for the second time in this year this event was organized to inspire all the heroes of Pathao this Eid, reads a press release.

From Pathao, Deputy Manager of CTG division, Md. Zafar Chowdhury & Zonal Manager of Sylhet division, Vanu Lal Das were present at the event as the special guest and gave away the Eid Gifts to the Top Pathao Heroes.

At the Eid Gifts distribution event, the top 100 Pathao Heroes (Food, Bike, Car, Parcel, and Courier Merchants) were provided with Kalijira Rice, Mustard Oil, Turmeric Powder, Chili Powder, Khaas Halim Mix, Laccha Semai, Black Pepper, Tokma & Grinded Fenugreek as their Eid Bazaar from Khaas Food.