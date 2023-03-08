Ctg pre-Ramadan exhibition begins Mar 9

The amount of bank loans to women entrepreneurs has also increased. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Pre-Ramadan Exhibition 2023 featuring products from women entrepreneurs will commence in the port city on 9 March. The three-day-long exhibition will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hotel.

The show will feature a total of 80 plus premium brands womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories, home decor and more. Dress, jewellery, cosmetics, home décor, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and domestic brands. The exhibition will end on 11 March.

Manzuma Murshed, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications, said the exhibition prompted huge enthusiasm among the participating female entrepreneurs and we believe it will play a positive role in boosting trade and entrepreneurship.

English daily The Business Standard is the media partner of this mega event.