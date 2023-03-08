Ctg pre-Ramadan exhibition begins 9 March

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 08:14 pm

Related News

Ctg pre-Ramadan exhibition begins 9 March

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 08:14 pm
The amount of bank loans to women entrepreneurs has also increased. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The amount of bank loans to women entrepreneurs has also increased. File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Pre-Ramadan Exhibition 2023 featuring products from women entrepreneurs will commence in the port city on 9 March. The three-day-long exhibition will be held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View hotel.

The show will feature a total of 80 plus premium brands womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories, home decor and more. Dress, jewellery, cosmetics, home décor, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and domestic brands. The exhibition will end on 11 March. 

Manzuma Murshed, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications, said the exhibition prompted huge enthusiasm among the participating female entrepreneurs and we believe it will play a positive role in boosting trade and entrepreneurship. 

English daily The Business Standard is the media partner of this mega event.

Fair / brands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

13h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

3h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

5h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

2h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year