Ctg Buet Club holds Iftar programme at Galleria Ambience Hall

Corporates

Press Release
31 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 06:45 pm

Ctg Buet Club holds Iftar programme at Galleria Ambience Hall

Press Release
31 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Buet Club recently organised 'Buetian Iftar Mehfil-2024' at the Galleria Ambience Hall near Foy's Lake Road in the port city.

Some 300 former and current Buet students attended the programme with their families.

Chattogram Buet Club has played a positive role in society through various socially constructive activities. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Engineers from various private industries including PDB, ports, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Customs and others also participated in the event along with their families.

The joyous event concluded with Iftar and dinner catered by Boo Boo World.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

2h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

10m | Videos
What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

1h | Videos
Labor to businessman

Labor to businessman

2h | Videos
Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

3h | Videos