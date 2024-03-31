Ctg Buet Club holds Iftar programme at Galleria Ambience Hall

The Chattogram Buet Club recently organised 'Buetian Iftar Mehfil-2024' at the Galleria Ambience Hall near Foy's Lake Road in the port city.

Some 300 former and current Buet students attended the programme with their families.

Chattogram Buet Club has played a positive role in society through various socially constructive activities.

Engineers from various private industries including PDB, ports, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Customs and others also participated in the event along with their families.

The joyous event concluded with Iftar and dinner catered by Boo Boo World.