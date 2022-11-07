Crystal Grains debutes in spice market with brand 'chef's choice'

Corporates

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Crystal Grains debutes in spice market with brand 'chef's choice'

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Crystal Grains has launched "Chef's Choice", a spice brand marketed and distributed by New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited.

The launching event was held on 7 November, where Samsul Alam Mallick, FCA, managing director, and Mohsin Uddin Ahmed, CEO of New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited along with other prominent chefs and culinary experts unveiled the brand logo, said a press release.

The event was attended by industry professionals Chef Daniel C Gomes, culinary expert Kalpana Rahman, Chef Simon Khan, among others.

According to the media release, the brand "Chef's Choice" is rooted into its passion for innovation that makes products tasty and healthy. The brand will strive to evolve its image within the consumers in the industry. 

The speakers also mentioned that professional culinary and home cooks know that the secret to delightful food is the perfect application of spices and herbs. "The reason why Crystal Grains maintains quality consistency with its raw materials. In near future the company will launch variety of product ranges to delight the consumers," they said.

Crystal Grains is committed to deliver the best of the best to its consumers.  The company maintains zero tolerance as far as the quality is concerned.  The brand is also endorsed by the professional chefs and culinary experts. "Chef's Choice" aim to make peoples life a bit easy and comfortable, especially for the working woman who prefer as well as encourage smart and healthy cooking, said the media release.  

Chef / culinary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

4h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

5h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

18h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

21h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation