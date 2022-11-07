Crystal Grains debutes in spice market with brand 'chef's choice'

Photo: Courtesy

Crystal Grains has launched "Chef's Choice", a spice brand marketed and distributed by New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited.

The launching event was held on 7 November, where Samsul Alam Mallick, FCA, managing director, and Mohsin Uddin Ahmed, CEO of New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited along with other prominent chefs and culinary experts unveiled the brand logo, said a press release.

The event was attended by industry professionals Chef Daniel C Gomes, culinary expert Kalpana Rahman, Chef Simon Khan, among others.

According to the media release, the brand "Chef's Choice" is rooted into its passion for innovation that makes products tasty and healthy. The brand will strive to evolve its image within the consumers in the industry.

The speakers also mentioned that professional culinary and home cooks know that the secret to delightful food is the perfect application of spices and herbs. "The reason why Crystal Grains maintains quality consistency with its raw materials. In near future the company will launch variety of product ranges to delight the consumers," they said.

Crystal Grains is committed to deliver the best of the best to its consumers. The company maintains zero tolerance as far as the quality is concerned. The brand is also endorsed by the professional chefs and culinary experts. "Chef's Choice" aim to make peoples life a bit easy and comfortable, especially for the working woman who prefer as well as encourage smart and healthy cooking, said the media release.