Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan unveils a gourmet meat festival

30 October, 2024, 09:30 pm
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Meat Festival, an exclusive culinary celebration set to take place at The Flair, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, from October 31 to November 9, 2024. Renowned for crafting unforgettable dining experiences, The Flair will transform into a paradise for meat lovers, featuring a variety of exquisite dishes prepared with the world's finest cuts. The festival will be available at an alluring price point of BDT 7,499, along with a B1G2 free offer on selected bank cards.

This limited-time festival aims to take guests on a global journey of flavors, showcasing a curated selection of premium meats. From succulent ribeye and tender lamb racks to specialty meat dishes, the event will cater to even the most discerning palates. Each menu item has been meticulously crafted by skilled chefs, ensuring every bite reflects the highest standards of culinary expertise. Complemented by a variety of specially selected sides and sauces, the festival promises a complete and immersive gourmet experience in an elegant and welcoming setting.

"We are delighted to bring such a unique and indulgent experience to Dhaka," said Mr. Fawaad, Director of Operations at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. "The Meat Festival showcases our commitment to culinary excellence, blending quality, innovation, and the refined service that Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is known for."

Guests attending the Meat Festival can enjoy a luxurious ambiance, making it an ideal setting for everything from intimate dinners to memorable celebrations. Additionally, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will offer exclusive staycation packages for festival-goers who wish to fully immerse themselves in a weekend of luxury dining and relaxation.

