Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan to hold 'Mediterranean Food Festival' food festival on 16 May

Corporates

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 12:53 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is set to host a "Mediterranean Food Festival" at The Flair on 16th May 2024.

Led by Syrian-born Executive Chef, Mohammad Khawaldeh, the festival invites foodies to indulge in a rich array of flavours straight from the seashores of the Mediterranean, reads a press statement.

"From Moroccan Seafood Syadiah to whole fishes like Northern Red Snapper, King Prawn Harra, and Lobster at our Live Stations, the menu promises a delightful journey for your taste buds.

The Business Standard

"There is something special cooked for meat enthusiasts as well, savor world-famous Turkish Kebabs, Shawarma, Omani Shuwa, Syrian Lamb Stew, Arabic Mezze, Couscous Maghrebi with Mutton, Kufta Bil Synia, and more authentic dishes from the region. And don't forget to satisfy your sweet tooth with their extensive selection of Mediterranean desserts," said the press statement.

The Mediterranean Food Festival, priced at Tk7,777/- NET, offers an enticing deal of BUY 1 GET 2, applicable on selected bank cards until the end of the festival. Visitors can enjoy these delicious items from 6:30pm until 10:30pm at The Flair Restaurant located on the 24th floor of Crowne Tower.

This highly anticipated event promises guests an unparalleled culinary experience inspired by the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean region paired it up with the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline and an elegant ambience that complements the culinary journey.

"We are excited to invite guests to experience the magic of the Mediterranean at The Flair, where we intend to offer delicacies which will truly let our guests enjoy the true authenticity of Mediterranean food featuring a wide choice of carefully crafted dishes" said Alexandre Glauser, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. "With our Mediterranean Food Festival, we aim to transport our guests to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean and provide them with an unforgettable culinary adventure" stated the Executive Chef, Mohammad Khawaldeh.

