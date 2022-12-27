Crown Cement PLC approves 10% cash dividend

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 06:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Crown Cement PLC (former MI Cement Factory Limited) has approved 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year ending on 30 June 2022.

The approval came at the 28th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company held through digital platform at 3:00pm on Tuesday (27 December), said a press release.

The financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 and auditors' report thereon, report of the board of directors; election of the board of directors; appointment of the statutory auditors and the corporate governance compliance auditors for the year ending 30 June 2023 as well as fixation of their remuneration were approved at the AGM.

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Chairman of Crown Cement PLC, presided over the AGM. The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Md Alamgir Kabir, Managing Director Mollah Mohammad Majnu, Additional Managing Director Md Mizanur Rahman Mollah, Director Mohammed Almas Shimul, Independent Directors Zakir Ahmed Khan and Prof Dr M Abu Eusuf, Chief Adviser of the Board Masud Khan.

The sponsor shareholders Md Ashrafuzzaman and Md Abdul Ahad, Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Ahasan Ullah, and other high officials of the company joined the meeting. The meeting was conducted by Md Mozharul Islam, senior general manager and company secretary.

