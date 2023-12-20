Crown Cement PLC approved 20% cash dividend

Crown Cement PLC approved 20% cash dividend

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The shareholders of Crown Cement PLC (former M. I. Cement Factory Limited) has approved 20 percent Cash Dividend which was recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended 30 June 2023. The approval came at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held through Digital Platform at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, the 20th December 2023.

The Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 and Auditors' Report thereon, Report of the Board of Directors; Election of the Board of Directors; Appointment of the Statutory Auditors and the Corporate Governance Compliance Auditors for the year ending 30 June 2024 as well as fixation of their remuneration were approved at the AGM.

Mr. Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Chairman of Crown Cement PLC., presided over the AGM. The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Mr. Md. Alamgir Kabir, Managing Director Mr. Mollah Mohammad Majnu, Additional Managing Director Mr. Md. Mizanur Rahman Mollah, Director Mr. Mohammed Almas Shimul, Independent Director Prof. Dr. M. Abu Eusuf, Chief Adviser of the Board Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA.

The Sponsor Shareholders Mr. Md. Ashrafuzzaman and Mr. Md. Abdul Ahad, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Mohammad Ahasan Ullah, FCA and other high officials of the Company joined the meeting. The meeting was conducted by Mr. Md. Mozharul Islam, FCS, Senior General Manager & Company Secretary.

 

