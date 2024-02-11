CRI’s second graphic novel on Mujib’s 'Amar Dekha Noya Chin' a must read 

Celebrated cartoonists and writers came up with high praise on the initiative of introducing the second graphic novel brining alive the captivating travel account of a boy from a rural village who became the founding father of the nation on his historic visit to China back in 1952, calling this publication a big step for country's graphic novel arena.

"Publication of such fascinating accounts in the form of graphic novel can really help the younger generation develop interest in learning historic facts without getting burdened under officious volumes of history books", they observed.

Amar Dekha Noya Chin, (New China in my eyes) is the second novel Center for Research and Information (CRI) launched in the book fair, based on the writings of Mujib while similar initiatives would offer the younger generation an alternative medium to turn them away from gadgets.

Illustrating the growing rise in graphic novel across the globe, Ahsan Habib, who is regarded as a pioneer in mainstreaming satire and comics decades back, said "Save for kids, young people with deep interest in history can also delve into this book".

In reference to the first one by CRI Mujib Graphic Novel, based on the autobiography of Mujib, he said, "The arrival of the second graphic novel to present history is an outstanding approach in light of the country's current stance with regards to this field, on the other hand, presenting history in engaging way is praiseworthy."

"While out comics industry marked some progress but the ambit of graphic novel still deserves a lot more work for the benefit of readers and in this aspect the new novel captures the attention of gen Z which would be a big success," added Habib.

In a year marked by upheaval, Mujib's journey to China exposed him to diverse developmental concepts. Despite his subsequent imprisonment by the Pakistan Army, Bangabandhu meticulously documented his observations and reflections two years later while in captivity. This graphic novel is not just a historical recount; it represents a transformative approach to narrating history.

"Amar Dekha Noya China" comes after an earlier landmark initiative of CRI that saw a series of ten episodes on Mujib's life – the first graphic novel in the country based on the autobiography of the Father of the Nation.

"Mujib", the graphic novel series, earned high praises from top cartoonists, writers, as well as young readers.

Anisul Haque, another writer also thanked Center for Research and Information for taking up this step to present history in an objective manner without alteration of facts but in a captivating manner.

"It is more than a single visit.. Rather this book testifies how our Mujib managed to plan far ahead of time, unlike an ordinary tourist, he scoured different countries and took stock of what is good for a country that he led to independence," he said.

"All the lessons he took during his visit to different countries, decade before independence, were put in practice for the rebuilding the country, so all his books are must read for every citizen of the country," added Anisul Haque.

"CRI has laid out foundation in this unique format of brining in history for the next generation which is praiseworth, urging others to read this book," he said.

Launched by daughter of Mujib Sheikh Hasina, this new edition is up for sale at book fair in CRI stall inside Bangla Academy.