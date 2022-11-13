Crimson Cup opens outlet in Mirpur

Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has opened up its 10th international coffee shop in Mirpur to cater and satisfy the cravings of Dhaka's caffeine enthusiasts.

The inaugural ceremony was held with Greg Ubert, the founder and president of Crimson Cup, Rehanur Rahman, the chairman of Crimson Cup Bangladesh, Mohaimin Mostafa, the director of Crimson Cup Bangladesh, Steve Bayless, the trainer of Crimson Cup, Sarfaraz Anwar Upol, the director of Crimson Cup, and branch manager Abdur Rakib Polash and directors of Lion group in presence on Wednesday (10 November), said a press release.

"We are thrilled to launch the 10th Crimson Cup Coffee House in Dhaka's Mirpur premises. For Mirpur coffee enthusiasts to enjoy espressos, café mochas, lattes, and other coffee drinks, Crimson Cup has developed another comfortable place," said Greg Ubert.

"Mirpur is a sizable residential area with a diverse population, and the numbers of stores we now have in other parts of Dhaka city are insufficient to cater to the demand of the customers. We now have three outlets in Mirpur comprising this one, making it much easier for customers to reach us," said Mohaimin Mostafa.

"Crimson Cup Coffee House Mirpur offers a wide range of handcrafted hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks as well as hot and iced teas. The shop also features a brew bar, where baristas hand-pour craft coffees discovered during Crimson Cup's sourcing trips worldwide," said Rehanur Rahman.

The new Crimson Cup Coffee House is located at Pallabi, Near Gold Wing Niharika, Mirpur-12.

Crimson Cup now has one outlet each in Uttara, Banani, Gulshan, Khilgaon, and Bashundhara, as well as three outlets in Mirpur and two in Dhanmondi.