Cricketer Miraz re-appointed Walton brand ambassador for 3rd time

Bangladesh national cricket team all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz has been re-appointed as the brand ambassador of Walton for the third time.

The local electronics giant renewed the contract with the young cricketer for the next two years. Earlier in 2015, Miraz became Walton's 'Youth Ambassador' for two years while he was the captain of the Bangladesh U-19 cricket team, said a press release.

Recently, an agreement between Miraz and Walton was signed in this regard at Walton Corporate Office in the capital.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker inked the deal with Miraz.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech's Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md. Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Md. Mahmudul Islam and Didarul Alam Khan (Chief Marketing Officer), Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Islam Milton and Power Play Communications's Managing Director Niamur Rahman Palash.

Welcoming cricketer Miraz, Nazrul Islam Sarker said, "Walton has always been sponsoring cricket and other sports of the country. The National Cricket Team is branding Bangladesh around the world. Similarly, Walton is also branding Bangladesh in the global tech product sector. Miraz is a very talented and one of the top all-rounders of Bangladesh cricket team. We are delighted to have a talented all-rounder like him as Walton's brand ambassador for the third time."

Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz said at the event, "Walton has always been ahead in sponsoring cricket. They are not only sponsoring all kinds of games, but also patronising the players. Walton made me a youth ambassador when I was little known playing in the Under-19 team. After that, Walton appointed me as brand ambassador for the third consecutive time. It is a great honour for me. I am proud to be a member of the Walton family. I will try my best to represent Walton positively at home and abroad, and brighten the brand image of the company."