Cricket97 celebrates its five-year journey

Cricket97, a media portal of the Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA), completed its five-year journey on Wednesday (23 March).

The platform began its journey on this day in 2017 intending to fulfil the thrust of Bangladesh's millions of cricket enthusiasts for elaborate content and analysis.

BCSA is a not-for-profit organisation recognised by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Bangladesh. Through Cricket97, BCSA gave fans a platform to share their thought, emotion and support Bangladesh cricket team through thick and thin.

It was formally launched through a colourful event on 14 April, 2017, just a day after Bangladesh celebrated the 20th anniversary of the country's ICC Trophy win, a historic event that easily took cricket here to the next level. The platform was fittingly named after 97, the epoch-making year.

Members of the ICC Trophy-winning Bangladesh cricket team, Bangladesh Cricket Board officials, cricket fans and journalists were present in the opening programme of Cricket97.

ICC Trophy-winning captain and BCB director Akram Khan congratulated Cricket97 on its successful completion of five years and wished it further success in the days to come.

"I am overwhelmed by the suffix they have used. 97 is a glory for us. I wish them a successful journey ahead," Akram said.

The Chairman of BCB Cricket Operations Committee Jalal Yunus, said, "Cricket97 has been an integral part of cricket enthusiasts. People love to get authentic updates in real-time. I wish them more successes.'

In the successful past five years, Cricket97 offered news, views, features, exclusive interviews, spectacular visuals to the cricket minds, holding a philosophy- 'We deal with cricket.'

Bangladesh Cricket Supporters' Association (BCSA), which runs Cricket97, has been a unified platform for cricket supporters of diverse age groups and occupations in Bangladesh. Since the beginning of its emergence in 2013, BCSA has been making efforts to be with cricket in Bangladesh in every possible way. Cricket97 is part of this endeavour. The main motto of Cricket97 is to cherish cricket minds' who explore satisfaction.

Cricket97 has been offering lots of features in the unique manners. It is expected that, the portal will have live score engine and its global version in near future.