Cricket, cuisine, and cheers: Your ultimate guide to a flavorful world cup season with foodpanda!

As the loud cheers from the live match on TV echoes across every corner of the house, the cozy living room resembles a bustling stadium. While the spirited 11 conquer the pitch, the TV screen brings that very excitement right within the four walls from millions of miles away! With each member of the group taking their turn, vying to outperform the official team captain, the tower of pizza boxes and chicken wings on the side ensure the greatest satisfaction and contentment for these indoor spectators. That's sports and snacks for you – the perfect marriage.

A perfect companion along a nail-biting match of cricket is undoubtedly a table full of snacks. As the heavenly aroma swirls around the air making stomachs rumble louder than the roaring crowd, food adds an extra layer of enjoyment. And the partner in delivering this delightful package to us is foodpanda!

Besides, grocery delivery can be a life-saver during the World Cup, especially when you are all engrossed in the rousing moments of the talismanic performance of your favourite batter or bowler. During these moments, grocery and food delivery allows you to focus on the game by saving time and effort; letting you enjoy the thrilling matches from home with your family and friends. Order through pandamart or Shops and leave all the hassles of grocery shopping to foodpanda, and you can rest assured.

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off, cricket fever is running wild. All the streets across the country are filled with cricket fanatics; clearly depicted by the number of people huddling in front of random street-side shops with a TV, and electronics showrooms. Homes are filled with cheering friends and families rooting for their teams, while restaurants and event spaces are competing with World Cup offers and match screenings. Besides, food delivery orders are soaring through the roof with foodpanda at the heart of the festivities – making the matches enjoyable for the hosts as well as the guests.

This popular food delivery platform does not leave anyone out! Those seeking to savor the match outside their homes can now relish unlimited delights without limits at a discounted price, as foodpanda is offering 10 percent off on dine-in throughout the season. What was once an offer limited to pandapro users is now accessible to all, seamlessly immersing everyone in the spirit of cricket fever! Enjoying a scrumptious meal at a cozy restaurant, while enjoying cricket with your loved ones and fellow fans – can there be anything better for a matchday treat?

Wait, there's more! One word that clicks in our minds as soon as we utter "game" is "jersey". Watching a Bangladesh match with the green-n-red jersey on truly takes the enjoyment to a different level! Hence, if you're in need of one right now, do not worry. Simply pick up your phone, go to the foodpanda app and place an order on pandamart – expect delivery as swift as your favorite fast bowler!

To make this year's biggest cricket show unforgettable and delicious at the same time, foodpanda is your way to go. From exciting match days at home to fun out-of-home shenanigans with friends and fellow cricket fanatics while flaunting the country's jersey with pride, a few taps is all you need. For a World Cup season filled with runs, wickets and scrumptious bites, foodpanda can be your best friend.

Let the games and grubs begin!