Creative Developmental School celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary

17 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Picture credit: Md. Sobuj Dewan (Special Educator of Creative Developmental School)
Creative Developmental School celebrated National Children's Day and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 104th birthday. Social and national events are essential for improving the social interaction skills of special needs children.

The students coloured pictures. We are happy to celebrate National Children's Day and the birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Social and national events play a crucial role in improving the social interaction skills of children with special needs, reads a press release. 

During the event, the students coloured pictures of the Father of the Nation and participated in a song program and group-based activities. They enjoyed being a part of the program's activities. Md took the picture: Sobuj Dewan, a special educator at Creative Developmental School.

