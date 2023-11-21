CreateOnTikTok unleashes creativity of filmmaking organised by DIMFF

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) successfully organized the most awaited #CreateOnTikTok campaign at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, bringing together content creators, industry experts, and film enthusiasts for a day of insightful discussions and showcases on the dynamic world of TikTok and for filmmakers.

TikTok collaborated with DIMFF for the campaign and the first event of workshop held at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh on Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 3:30 to 8:30 PM with film enthusiasts from schools, colleges and universities, along with the team of Digital Content Creators (DCC).

The event featured two engaging sessions, seamlessly connecting participants in person and virtually, where esteemed guests elucidated the cultural and global impact of TikTok. At the commencement of the event in virtually, Pooja Dutta discussed the global impact of TikTok, a platform to learn and experience new things and expressed enthusiasm regarding partnership with DIMFF. Saul Moross, emphasized how culturally influenced places engage people globally and highlighted the power of hashtags in uniting communities and emphasized the platform's ease of use and accessibility. Jansen, shared film production insights and highlighted the importance of inspiration and production tips. Sarah Fleihan explored TikTok content creation, recognizing TikTok's monumental success with 1 billion subscriptions, emphasizing the platform's global conversation-fueling ability and the importance of creativity, story structure, and community guidelines for creators.

During the offline session, Digital Content Creators Isfar Mostakim and Noushad Hossain showcased the user-friendly features of Capcut, a video editing app, emphasizing its quick render times, usage of AI for editing and convenient usability. Additionally, Shotok Khan entertainment lead of South Asia from TikTok; provided valuable insights on leveraging TikTok as a platform for income, focusing on creating long-term video content and promoting a "TikTok University" course for learning the platform's essentials.

The representative of #CreateOnTikTok from TikTok; Abdullah Al Mahmud shared the information to submit the film on TikTok micro-site and concluded the event with gratitude and a promise for a grander affair in closing event of the campaign, while Syeda Sadia Mehjabin, advisor of DIMFF served a vote of thanks to all content creators.

The #CreateOnTikTok campaign event at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh not only celebrated creativity but also provided valuable insights for the growing community of TikTok to enthusiasts and content creators. The film submission is going on till December 10, 2023. To submit the film creators need TikTok account. For more information about submission creators can visit DIMFF social media pages and can visit the micro-site of TikTok.

TikTok site film submission link: https://rebrand.ly/Dimff_CreateOnTikTok

The DIMFF organizer also announced the jury board for #CreateOnTikTok campaign. The juries are; Director Zahid Gogon, Film Critic Sadia Khalid Reeti and Director Nazmul Hasan Shukorno; by whom the campaign will get 3 winners with more excited advantages.