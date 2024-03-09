CRD conference highlights gender disparities in financial inclusion in Bangladesh

A daylong conference titled "Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh: Gender Perspectives" shed light on the significant gender gap prevalent in the country's financial landscape.

Organized by the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the event convened key stakeholders, policymakers, academics, and experts to address strategies for bridging this divide, reads a press release.

Led by a research team including Dr Ayesha Banu, Dr Lila Rashid, Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, and Dr Md Mokhlesur Rahman, the conference unveiled findings from a comprehensive two-and-a-half-year study. Quantitative data drawn from a nationwide survey of 7,560 individuals revealed a 6.90 percentage point gender gap in financial inclusion, favouring men. Notably, the gap was most pronounced in mobile financial services, standing at 35.42 points.

Qualitative analysis underscored the pervasive influence of restrictive gender and social norms, hindering women's access to financial services. These norms, deeply ingrained within institutional structures and policy frameworks, perpetuate disparities in asset control, employment opportunities, and overall financial autonomy.

Despite these challenges, the study highlighted instances where women achieved transformative financial inclusion, particularly in response to external shocks or crises. Recommendations stemming from the research advocate for gender-friendly business environments, digital literacy initiatives, and enhanced access to employment and income opportunities for women.

The conference featured prominent figures including Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Dr. Mustafa K. Mujeri, Executive Director of the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development (InM), who emphasized the urgency of addressing these disparities. Notable attendees included Ms. Hillary Miller-Wise and Ms. Lynn Eisenhart from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In the concluding session chaired by Dr Mustafa K. Mujeri, stakeholders discussed actionable steps to reduce the gender gap, with input from industry leaders such as Mr Md. Fasiullah and Ms Bibi Russell. The conference concluded with a call for sustained advocacy and collaborative efforts to promote gender-inclusive financial systems in Bangladesh.