CRC-ICSB celebrates Victory Day with joy and enthusiasm

16 December, 2023, 02:25 pm
Chattogram Regional Chapter (CRC) Sub-Committee of the Institute of Chartered  Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) celebrated Victory Day on 16 December 2023 to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. 

In the morning, the Chattogram Regional Chapter (CRC) Sub Committee led by its Chairman  Md. Delowar Hossain FCS along with other Members and Students of ICSB staying in  Chattogram and their family members, paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the Municipal Model School and College in Chattogram, marking the  Victory Day on 16 December 2023, reads a press release. 

Md. Delowar Hossain FCS, Chairman-CRC-ICSB, Mohammad Abu Salam FCS, Babul Meah FCS, Sazzadul Alam Niazi ACS, Mr. Abul Kalam Azad ACS, Md. Ariful  Islam ACS, a good number of students of ICSB staying in Chattogram, and their family members were present in the programme to celebrate Victory Day with joy and enthusiasm.  

