CPDL’s beautified natural facility opens in port city

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Saturday formally opened to public a beautification project completed by real estate company CPDL in the city's Deb Hill area.

Chittagong Development Authority Chairman Alhaj M Zahirul Alam Dubash, Ward Councillor Nur Mustafa Tinu, Reserved Ward Councillor Rumki Sengupta and CPDL President Engineer Iftekhar Hosen were present at the inauguration ceremony among others.

Under the project in the Deb hilly area, CPDL has constructed an entrance gate, security outposts, CCTV camera installations, waste management system, footpaths, traffic islands with green foliage, decorative lighting, a wall painting, among other attractions.

At the event, on top of discussions on development activities in the Deb hilly area, plans were also presented for the greenification and beautification of the port city's Zakir Hossain Road area.