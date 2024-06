CPDL has inaugurated the construction of its 'Lavender Project' at Nawab Sirajuddaula Road in Chattogram.

The construction of the project was inaugurated through a ceremony on 8 June.

CPDL Family President Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, family members of the land owner, late Dr Md Zafarul Haque Chowdhury, and CPDL Skymark project land owner Syed Md Abdul Qayyum were present at the event.

Local dignitaries and CPDL Family members were also present.