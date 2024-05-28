CPDL 'Property Investment Fest' kicks off with great investment solutions

28 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Renowned real estate company CPDL, known for its high standards and innovation in the housing sector, has launched its "Property Investment Fest" campaign.

This campaign is packed with great investment offers on selected units of CPDL's ongoing and almost ready residential and commercial projects in Dhaka, reads a press release.

The campaign was inaugurated at the Ahmed Forum Paltan premises, the commercial project of CPDL located in the commercial hub of Dhaka, Purana Paltan, in the presence of representatives of partner organisations and members of the CPDL family.

According to Engineer Iftekhar Hossain of the CPDL family, this unique event has been organized by CPDL to create a safe investment environment for customers in this unbearable situation of inflation. He expressed his hope that this campaign will make CPDL's Happy Together philosophy even more acceptable to the customers.

The "Property Investment Fest" of CPDL is being participated by renowned financial institutions of the country like United Commercial Bank PLC, Dhaka Bank PLC, IDLC Finance PLC and Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Limited.

As a result, the customers coming to the campaign are not only getting the right property for investment but also getting guidance and benefits on the right financial planning for investment.

The attractive offers of the campaign include a 3-bed condominium in Rubicon City, a condominium project of CPDL located in Bhatara, Dhaka for only Tk 97 lakh. CPDL Husna Palladium, a project to be started in Uttara Sector 7. Great offers on CPDL Arunima Residential Project in Banani and CPDL Ahmed Forum Paltan Commercial Property in Purana Paltan.

