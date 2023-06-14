CPDL presents 360-degree Property Investment Solution

Chattogram-based real estate developer CPDL is arranging 360-degree Property Investment Solution for a limited number of units from a diverse range of properties.

With high ROI, expert guidance, and flexible payment options, CPDL ensures a secured investment journey for its customers, reads a press release.

From residential apartment to commercial space, full furnished office, ready condo, showroom, shop, and more, the company has meticulously curated options to suit every investor's preferences.

CPDL is calling on interested customers to invest in prime properties through CPDL 360° Property Investment Solution.

Speaking on the matter, CPDL President Engineer Iftekhar Uddin said that with the rising costs of raw materials and daily necessities, housing sector is becoming expensive.

"CPDL's initiative aims to assist customers so that they can best invest their hard-earned money," he added.

One can call the following number +8801755663636 or visit their office in Nasirabad Housing Society, Chattogram for details.