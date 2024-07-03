CPDL opens Happiness Gallery with enhanced service opportunities, on a large scale

03 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A "Happiness Gallery" has been inaugurated at CPDL's Corporate Headquarters at Excellence Hub, Plaza D CPDL, Khulshi, Chattogram on 1 July to ensure "one-stop customer service" and further streamline service quality and range.

The Experience Center has been set up on a large scale, with expanded scope to provide one-stop service to all CPDL's customers by selecting the finishing solutions according to their choice and providing advice from experienced consultants and speeding up the project handover process.

The Happiness Gallery is well organised with the latest tiles, marble or granite finishes, bathroom fixtures, kitchen solutions, electrical solutions or paints for floor finishing.

The newly remodeled gallery will showcase the full range of finishing solutions for all properties under construction by CPDL.

As a result, the customer of CPDL does not have to plan the finishing of the flat depending on the word of mouth or written specifications, but can decide the preferred solution by looking at the displayed finishing solutions. Flat modification or customisation can now be decided by yourself in a more realistic way.

CPDL is always active in adding a different dimension to customer service. For this purpose, this popular housing company of Chattogram took a different initiative. Earlier this client experience center was set up at their corporate office premises in Jamal Khan.

