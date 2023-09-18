CPDL offers home appliance packages for five flats in Ctg

Corporates

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 09:29 pm

CPDL offers home appliance packages for five flats in Ctg

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 09:29 pm
CPDL offers home appliance packages for five flats in Ctg

Real estate brand CPDL is offering home appliance packages with five ready flats in its RB Midtown Project at Muradnagar in Chattogram.

Interested buyers can claim the offer till 21 September 2023.

The RB Midtown Project was undertaken by CPDL to transform the overall environment of Muradpur junction

In due course of time the construction of the project has been completed, with the finishing works now undergoing.

The RB Midtown has 1,275 to 1,900 square feet flats with three to four bedrooms.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

58m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World