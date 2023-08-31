CPDL Karim starts construction of Aranyak project 

31 August, 2023, 04:40 am
CPDL Karim starts construction of Aranyak project 

31 August, 2023, 04:40 am
CPDL Karim starts construction of Aranyak project 

CPDL Karim has started the construction work of its Aranyak project in the east bank area of Askar Dighi adjacent to SS Khaled Road in Chattogram.

The construction of this spectacular structure has been planned with the conviction of creating a completely new and different project in the housing industry of Chattogram and the country.

On 30 August, the construction work of the project was inaugurated through a ceremony.

Engineer Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman, Board of Directors, Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited; Shaibal Das Sumon, councillor, No. 21 Jamalkhan Ward, Chattogram City Corporation, Engineer Md Zainal Abedin, retired executive engineer, CDA, were present at the event.

Local dignitaries and CPDL family members were also present.

The guests present in their speeches expressed the hope of maintaining CPDL's past consistency of delivering projects on time while maintaining quality.

The project will be built with 3 floors of commercial space and 10 floors of 3 residential units on residential and commercial concept on 16 katha land.

 

