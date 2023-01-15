CPDL celebrates 18th founding anniversary

15 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
The CPDL Family is celebrating their 18th anniversary throughout the month of January. The business group in the real estate and housing sector has started celebrating its 18th anniversary from 11 January through various events, reads a press release.

Daily Azadi Editor MA Malek and Managing Editor Waheed Malek inuagurated the programme by unveiling the logo at CPDL corporate office premises.

MA Malek appreciated CPDL's environmental and neighbourhood development initiatives towards public welfare. He hopes that CPDL will work with more responsibility by continuing this process in the future.

Waheed Malek said, CPDL will play a positive role in people's lives through good work.

In the press release, CPDL said it is always committed to customer service and sincerity.

CPDL President Engr Iftekhar Hossain said at the 18-year celebration ceremony thanked everyone for being by his side for a long time.

Chowdhury Properties Development Limited (CPDL) / founding anniversary 

