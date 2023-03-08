CPA observes historic 7 March

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To commemorate the historic 7 March, the Chittagong Port Authority hosted a series of events, including a discussion meeting, a photographic exhibition, and an award distribution ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Shaheed Md Fazlur Rahman Munshi Auditorium where Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan (NPP, BCGMS, NDC, PSC) was present as the chief guest, a press release reads.

During the event, the chief guest expressed that the March 7 speech is not just a mere collection of words, but rather an embodiment of the thousand-year-old suffering of the Bangladeshi people, and he urged everyone to fulfil their duties with diligence in order to help Bangladesh become a developed nation.

CPA Board members, department heads, sub-divisional heads, heads of educational institutions, CBA leaders and students were present on the occasion.

Following the discussion, the Chairman of the port awarded prizes to the winners of various competitions held among students from different educational institutions. The event then showcased photographs depicting the life and work of Bangabandhu.

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / 7 March

