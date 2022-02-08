Cox’s Bazar women trained in social business by Brac

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 07:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Women of disadvantaged backgrounds in the host community of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Ukhiya upazilas have been trained by Brac on how to successfully carry out social business. 

A total of 80 women received training certificates for "Makeup artistry and business management", according to a press release.

Many of them are dreaming of becoming self-reliant by setting up beauty parlours, while many others are now working at local beauty parlours, Brac's Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) said during an event in Cox's Bazar on Monday.

Md Abdul Matin Shardar, head of the Host Community Programme of HCMP, gave the welcome address on the occasion. Md Nasim Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar present at the event, stressed utilising in real life, the knowledge gained from training. Md Shamsud Douza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner (Deputy Secretary),  also present at the event, highlighted in his speech, the importance of acquiring basic computer skills.

Hasina Akhter Huq, area director of HCMP, said linkages with the local market alongside training are imperative. Brac is now playing its role in enhancing the skills of youths, taking into account societal needs, she added. 

With the financial support of Global Affairs Canada, Brac is now implementing the project, "Livelihood Support and Women's Empowerment in Cox's Bazar."

Sharing her experience at the event, Rasheda Akhter, of Oliabad village in Teknaf pourashava and Brac trainee, said "We have learned in training, how to be successful in business with little capital."

"Even though right now, I am working at a local beauty parlour, I am eager to set up a beauty parlour in Cox's bazar on my own," she said. 

Under the Skills Development Programme (SDP) of Brac, training on makeup artistry is to help women-run businesses be successfully self-reliant. Ujjwala, a private organization, designed the training module and conducted the training.

It may be mentioned here that Brac SDP, provides training in 11 categories, including, tailoring, beauty parlour makeup, food and beverage services, and professional housekeeping.

In the last eight years (from 17 July 2012 till 2020), Brac has provided skill development training to about 78,168 people and has directly helped 57,680 people with employment opportunities.

