Cox's Bazar-Mymensingh PriyoShop hub launched for business expansion

23 June, 2024, 03:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PriyoShop, Bangladesh's leading Smart Distribution Platform and fastest-growing B2B marketplace, has announced its expansion to additional geographic locations. This marks a significant step forward in its mission to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

This strategic move strengthens PriyoShop's presence, bringing the total number of operational hubs to 19, including Dania, Cox's Bazar, Kallyanpur, Mymensingh, Manda, Shariatpur, Khilgaon and Gazipur. The expansion is accompanied by a robust network of 51 exclusive partnerships, encompassing over 200 local and international brands, offering a diverse range of more than 4,000+ SKUs of FMCG, reads a press release. 

Asikul Alam Khan, Founder & CEO of PriyoShop, states, "This expansion allows us to further our commitment by providing easier access to a wider variety of FMCGs, ultimately contributing to the growth and success of MSMEs in Cox's Bazar and beyond."

PriyoShop's strategic partnerships with established brands like Marico, ACI, Akij, Sun City, Adani Wilmar Limited,  Pusti and Square Toiletries Ltd. play a crucial role in its success. These collaborations ensure a consistently high-quality product offering for MSMEs while fostering a collaborative ecosystem that empowers smaller businesses to grow.

This nationwide presence underscores PriyoShop's dedication to revolutionizing the MSME landscape in Bangladesh by providing them with the resources and support they need to flourish.

