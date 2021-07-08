Covid vaccination registration now available in MyGP

Corporates

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 09:31 pm

Grameenphone has incorporated the national vaccination management portal 'Surokkha' (https://surokkha.gov.bd/) into its one-stop digital solution MyGP. 

Hence, the MyGP users can now enjoy the opportunity to access the Bangladesh Government's authorized portal for Covid-19 vaccine registration, right at the tip of their fingers.

MyGP users will find a freshly added card to access the Surokkha portal in the 'What's New' section of the app. Upon clicking the card, users will be taken to the webpage directly from where they can register for the life-saving vaccine. 

Furthermore, the portal also allows one to check for the registration status updates, collect cards and certificates after vaccination, and it answers the FAQs regarding the total campaign. 

Solaiman Alam, chief digital & strategy officer at Grameenphone, said, "Vaccines are our biggest tool to fight against Covid-19 in the long run, and so, we need more and more emphasis on creating vaccine awareness among the mass. Bringing more people under the vaccination process is indeed going to be extensive. Grameenphone has decided to play its role in the mammoth task by incorporating the Surokkha portal into its official app MyGP. 

