Courtesy call on of the Vice Chancellor, BSMR Maritime University with UGC Chairman

The Vice Chancellor of BSMR Maritime University, Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury, NBP, OSP, BCGM, ndu, afwc, psc paid a courtesy call on with the honourable Chairman of UGC Professor Dr. SMA Faiz on 23 October 2024.

Vice Chancellor, BSMRMU briefed the UGC Chairman about the academic and administrative activities conducted by the University's temporary campus in Dhaka.

He also informed the Chairman about the progress of construction of the permanent campus of the university at Hamidchar under Chittagong Port and Chadgaon Thana.

Meanwhile, the Chairman assured the Vice Chancellor of BSMRMU that he would provide full support in the proper execution of the academic and administrative activities of the university, including the construction of the permanent campus of the university.