Courtesy call of BMAMA members with newly appointed Industries Minister Nurul Majid

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

President of Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BMAMA) and Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Motors Limited, Mr. Matiur Rahman, along with the representatives of the association, made a courtesy call with the newly appointed Honorable Industries Minister of Bangladesh Government, Mr. Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP.

This time, the delegation briefed the honorable minister of industries about investments made in the motorcycle sector, as well as its growth and current state. They also expressed their hope that the government would continue to support the sector's eventual development in its entirety. The motorcycle industry has grown as an emerging sector as a result of the formulation of the industry development policy by the government, and motorcycles are now manufactured in the country.

Participants in the call included Mr. Matiur Rahman, President of BIMAMA, Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Motor Limited, Mr. Biplob Kumar Roy, Chief Executive Officer of TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited, Mr. Jamal Abdur Naser Chowdhury, Advisor Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd, Mr. Mohammad Saiful Islam, Manager, ACI Motors Limited, and other association members. Begum Zakia Sultana, the senior secretary of the Ministry of Industries, was also there. 
 

