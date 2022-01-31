Countrywide Apnar Mask Kothay campaign ensures masks for millions

TBS Report

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 05:15 pm

A three-day long campaign titled "Apnar Mask Kothay" in 64 districts of Bangladesh successfully ended Monday. 

The campaign aimed to raise awareness and bring a behavioral change of people around wearing masks to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, reads a press release. 

This signature campaign is an initiative of the JAAGO Foundation in partnership with Daraz Online Shopping, Confidence Group, and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Around 7000 Youth volunteers of the JAAGO Foundation's youth wing "Volunteer for Bangladesh" participated in the campaign between 28-31 January. 

They distributed masks, awareness leaflets, conducted one-to-one advocacy at various spots, including mosques, busy streets, public transport, overbridges, bus stops, and reached 1 million beneficiaries.

Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz said "Our brand purpose is to uplift local community using the power of commerce. At this moment, Covid is spreading almost everywhere leading towards an alarming situation where the wearing a mask has become a necessity. Keeping that in our mind, we are trying to put a positive impact on society and that is the core reason for our partnership with this amazing project of maintaining safety by providing masks."

Confidence Group's board members said "We feel that till now this is one of the best and cost-effective solutions to fight against Covid. Alhamdulillah we are successful running our business operations with less than 1% contraction for last 2 years by following some basic Covid protocols. And wearing mask is one of the best practices we have followed during this period". 

Rabbur Reza, Chief Operating Officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals said "It's our responsibility to protect everyone from COVID 19. Mask can stop transmission of the virus and save lives. Please wear the most protective mask that fits well and encourages others to wear it in order to combat the pandemic." 

Korvi Rakhsand, Executive Director of JAAGO Foundation, said, "Covid-19 is here to stay, and it's better we follow protective measures to keep our near and dear ones safe and sound. I would request each person to wear a mask, wash hands and avoid crowds."

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, wearing masks has become more critical than ever. To encourage people, JAAGO has just launched this campaign again to engage the public to wear masks and highlight how to properly, safely use them, and dispose of them safely. 
 

