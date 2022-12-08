Country's Largest International Exhibition on HVACR System & Solutions will held in May 2023

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:11 pm

Country's Largest International Exhibition on HVACR System & Solutions will held in May 2023

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Savor International Limited is organizing the country's most comprehensive and the largest international exhibition on HVACR titled SAFE HAVCR-2023 from 11-13 May, 2023 at International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka. 

SAFE HVACR is the one and only dedicated exhibition on Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Air-Filtration & Purification & Refrigeration Systems, Solutions and Services in Bangladesh, which will be returning for its 8th Edition, read a media release.

As Bangladesh continues to undergo rapid urbanization with major investments in commercial, residential and industrial projects, there is a vivid need of air conditioning and ventilation products and services. Beside, Government has put strong emphasis on applying green construction methods and technologies that also leverages a rising demand for Smart HVACR systems in the country as well.

Supported by ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter, Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA), Bangladesh Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Merchants Association (BRAMA), ISHRAE Bangladesh Chapter the 8th Edition of SAFE HVACR 2023 is staged to provide innovative platforms for the HVACR professionals and companies to meet, network and address diversified issues relating to the industry paradigm.

"We observe keen interest of our exhibitors for this exhibition and they wait to book for the next edition and be a part of it" Md. Faizul Alam, Managing Director of Savor International Limited said .

As a gathering of major industry leaders including factory owners, developers, engineers, contractors, consultants, importers, distributors, dealers and regulatory bodies, this Expo is the considered as one of the best avenues for the exhibitors to expand their business in Bangladesh, read the PR.

Beside the Exhibition, there will be multiple Seminars and technical session collocated with the exhibition during these three days.

