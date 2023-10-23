Countdown begins for Daraz '11.11', the biggest sale of the year

The sale campaign "11.11" hosted by the top online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh will commence from 11-22 November 2023.

The sneak peek for this grand celebration was unveiled during the '11.11 Press Conference 2023' on 22 October at the Grand Ballroom of InterContinental Dhaka, reads a press release.

With the proposition of 'Kine Nao Shobee,' Daraz 11.11 is all set to light up screens and fill shopping carts, emphasizing the dual delight of celebrations and savings.

This year, customers can enjoy Tk20 lakh deals, massive discounts worth Tk50 crore, free shipping, up to 70% discount, exclusive vouchers, flash sales and exciting giveaways to further enhance their shopping experience.

The focus categories for 11.11 include electronics, home appliances, fashion items, home decor, daily and monthly essentials, regular groceries, mother and baby items, and beauty products.

According to a press release, Daraz has handpicked and trained its sellers to meet the high standards for 11.11 this year.

They have emphasized compliance and urged sellers to provide realistic offers that meet all the necessary regulations for customer satisfaction.

Additionally, product authenticity has been ensured through the vigorous implementation of regulations.

For example, a double money-back guarantee is offered on Daraz Mall beauty products if they are found to be inauthentic. Additionally, the delivery staff of Daraz have been specially trained to ensure top-notch service despite high demands.

"Daraz 11.11 is more than just a sale; it's a celebration of savings and a chance to score the most substantial deals of the year. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring this grand event once again, offering the most significant discounts and unmatched shopping experiences. We hope our customers are prepared with their wish lists and are ready to join the celebration of shopping with us," said Talat Rahim, the Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh.

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Daraz, said, "Daraz's 11.11 sale has been a remarkable journey of growth and anticipation. This year, we are ready to unlock even bigger deals and a whole new shopping experience. We are expecting unprecedented business opportunities for our seller community by increasing our daily capacity by 200%, doubling the employment of riders for the campaign, with an extraordinary 8 times uplift on buyers response by transforming the shopping experience with shoppertainment. While doing so, we are dedicated to rigorous compliance across sellers selection, product authenticity and delivery time for a seamless customer experience during the biggest shopping fest in the country."

Brands like Unilever Bangladesh, Parachute Advanced - Marico Bangladesh, Dettol - Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh and Motion View have joined the celebration as Diamond Sponsors. Along with them, Homel, Ugreen, LouisWill, SKMEI, Harpic-Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh and Godrej Household Products Bangladesh have joined as Gold Sponsors and Wiresto, Singer Bangladesh, Ogerio, WOW Skin Science, Skin Cafe Limited, RiBANA, Beardo-Marico Bangladesh and Veet-Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh as Silver Sponsors. To ensure an easy cashless shopping experience Daraz has collaborated with payment partners like bKash and Nagad and bank partners like Bank Asia, Brac Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), Daraz-EBL Co-brand, First Security Islami Bank, HSBC, Lanka Bangla Finance, NCC Bank, Pubali Bank, Prime Bank, Southeast Bank, and United Commercial Bank.

