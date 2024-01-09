Countdown Begins: 16th Plastics, Printing & Packaging Fair

09 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Countdown Begins: 16th Plastics, Printing & Packaging Fair

Organized by Bangladesh Plastic Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), this four-day fair will continue till January 27.

The 16th 'Bangladesh International Plastics, Printing and Packaging Industry Fair' is starting from January 24 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital Dhaka.

Organized by Bangladesh Plastic Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), this four-day fair will continue till January 27.

Every year, a large number of machinery, moulds, raw material manufacturers and suppliers of various types of plastic products used in the country participate in this international fair. This year, at least 600 brands of plastic machinery and raw materials from home and abroad will participate in the fair; There will be about 800 stalls in the fair. The fair will be open for visitors daily from 1

