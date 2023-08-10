Conveniently pay admission related fees of class XI, technical and diploma through bKash

Corporates

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

Conveniently pay admission related fees of class XI, technical and diploma through bKash

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 07:04 pm

Like previous years, students can pay admission related fees of class XI, technical and diploma for 2023-24 session through bKash app conveniently. 

The first phase of the online application of different education boards is scheduled from 10-20 August. Like application fee, the students, selected in the first phase, will also be able to pay registration fees through bKash app to continue the admission process, reads a press release. 

To pay the application fee from bKash app, one needs to tap on 'Education Fee' icon of the app. Then tap on 'XI Class Admission', put the name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number to complete subsequent steps. In last step, after checking the fee amount, tap to complete the transaction with bKash PIN. 

Upon successful transaction, applicant will get a message and a digital receipt. An SMS will also be sent to the user's contact number which should be saved for future reference. It should be noted that the payment of admission fee will be free after making the first three payments during the application stage.

After the payment, applicants need to enter following link – http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/ to complete the application for admission.

Following the same process, students can apply for Technical and Diploma admission by selecting 'BTEB' from 'Education Fee' option of bKash app. There will be no charges on bKash payment to apply for Technical and Diploma admission.

Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/class-xi-admission-fee-2023.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

25m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

16h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

17h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil