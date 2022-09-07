Convenience for Consumers: GoZayaan’s Endeavors to Simplify Hotel Bookings

Finding the perfect hotel is a smart approach towards planning the ideal vacation. To prevent any inconveniences while enjoying a dream holiday, one must choose their accommodation carefully. Everything can affect how good a stay is, from the quality of the room to the hotel's general vicinity. But the difficulties of reserving hotels abroad are now more apparent than ever due to the increase in global tourism after a long two-year respite. In the digital age of tourism, GoZayaan is coming up with solutions to constantly solve travel troubles like these.

Times have dramatically changed since the days when third party brokers were the only way to book hotels abroad. When it comes to reserving hotels, there are more alternatives, visibility, and accessibility in the digital age of travel. However, Bangladesh continues to trail behind in the adoption of digital tourism, with only 5% of the country's tourism industry having visibility online.

GoZayaan has been consistently trying to change that by bringing visibility to Bangladeshi travel bookings in the digital space. with tech led innovations. In their most recent venture, the company has on-boarded a massive inventory of around 700,000 hotels to make travel bookings even more convenient for the traveler. The website portrays images of hotel amenities and individual rooms as well as exact location of each hotel. Star ratings and user reviews are available to make the journey as secure as possible.

GoZayaan remains a customer oriented brand with such up and coming ventures. Rubel Ghosh is a frequent traveler with business in Singapore and Malaysia. In an interview he said, "I used to book hotels through international websites previously. I usually picked the "pay at property" or paid through my international card. But GoZayaan has made the process much easier because I can now pay with Bangladeshi currency and local methods." He also adds, "I have booked hotels online through other local websites before but the process wasn't fully automated. I received further calls to confirm the booking, which I had already confirmed on the website! But GoZayaan provided a complete end to end automated booking experience by providing instant confirmation and voucher through email."

Istiak Ahmed tells a similar story from his holiday in Darjeeling. "I used to book my hotels through foreign websites because I enjoy having the freedom to choose. However there were a few restrictions in this procedure. I booked the hotel with my credit card through GoZayaan and was able to use the EMI facility. It was a game changer for me."

Gathering all the essential elements of travel under one roof is perhaps the most significant advantage that GoZayaan has brought. The website provides necessary travel solutions and value-added services, for flights, hotels, and tours. Along with their necessary travel services, travelers can obtain RT-PCR tests, international travel insurance, and even baggage protection from the website.

GoZayaan seeks to offer a fully automated, all-inclusive travel booking experience. Everyone enjoys travel, regardless of whether they like leisurely beach vacations or exciting excursions. Travelers should have the freedom to reach whichever horizon they desire, regardless of their preferences. GoZayaan exists to help travelers realize their limitless potential.

