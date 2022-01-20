Consumers of Singer get 100% discounts

20 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
With its new year campaign, the company is offering a chance for the consumers to upgrade their existing products with new ones

Photo: Courtesy
"Singer New Year Carnival" campaign allows consumers of Singer Bangladesh Limited to get their purchased products for free by sending an SMS after their purchase.

Under this campaign, buyers of the refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, air conditioners, computers and microwave ovens from Singer Mega, Singer Plus and Singer Pro outlets are getting this opportunity by sending SMS to 26969.

So far, a total of 76 numbers of buyers have won free products during the first two weeks of the campaign that started on 1 January.

With its new year campaign, the company is offering a chance for the consumers to upgrade their existing products with new ones. 

Singer is offering up to Tk15,000 discount under exchange offers on refrigerators, up to Tk6,000 discount on TVs, up to Tk3,000discount on washing machines, up to Tk1,500 discount on sewing machines and up to Tk2,000 discount on microwave ovens.

Besides, buyers of refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, sewing machines and microwave ovens will get a kitchen appliances discount coupon against every purchase. This discount coupon will make them eligible to avail a 7.5% discount against the purchase of kitchen appliances. 

In addition to this, the new year campaign is offering a bundle offer under which customers will get a flat discount of 5% while purchasing at least 3 selected products together. The products are refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, sewing machines and microwave ovens.

